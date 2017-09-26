There Are So Many Captivating Shows Coming to Stan and Netflix in October

With the return of favourites such as Riverdale and Stranger Things, as well as highly anticipated originals such as Mindhunter, we wouldn't blame you if you're sitting down right now, blocking out times in your October calendar to get through all the new offerings. In fact, we highly recommend you do. Cult series aside, there are also plenty of films — both the rewatchable and haven't-gotten-around-to-seeing-yet kind — that are slated for release next month. See you on the flip side, social life.



The Story of Diana: Season 1 , October 5

, October 5 Jarhead , October 13

, October 13 Sicario , October 13

, October 13 Dear John , October 13

, October 13 While We're Young , October 13

, October 13 Alfie , October 20

, October 20 Cloverfield , October 20

, October 20 Stardust, October 27

Original Series

Riverdale , October 12

, October 12 Mindhunter , October 13

, October 13 Stranger Things, October 27

Original Film

The Meyerowitz Stories , October 13

, October 13 1922, October 20

Stan

Movies

The Edge of Seventeen , October 5

, October 5 Passengers , October 12

, October 12 The Founder , October 12

, October 12 Bridesmaids , October 15

, October 15 17 Again , October 17

, October 17 The Hollars , October 19

, October 19 Burnt , October 20

, October 20 Collateral Beauty , October 26

, October 26 Moonlight, October 26

TV

The Flash , Season 3, October 5

, Season 3, October 5 RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked , Season 3, October 6

, Season 3, October 6 RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked , Season 2, October 13

, Season 2, October 13 Good Behaviour , Season 2, October 16

, Season 2, October 16 Supernatural, Seasons 1-12, October 20

