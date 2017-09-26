Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix and Stan October 2017
There Are So Many Captivating Shows Coming to Stan and Netflix in October
With the return of favourites such as Riverdale and Stranger Things, as well as highly anticipated originals such as Mindhunter, we wouldn't blame you if you're sitting down right now, blocking out times in your October calendar to get through all the new offerings. In fact, we highly recommend you do. Cult series aside, there are also plenty of films — both the rewatchable and haven't-gotten-around-to-seeing-yet kind — that are slated for release next month. See you on the flip side, social life.
Netflix
Movies
- The Story of Diana: Season 1, October 5
- Jarhead, October 13
- Sicario, October 13
- Dear John, October 13
- While We're Young, October 13
- Alfie, October 20
- Cloverfield, October 20
- Stardust, October 27
Original Series
- Riverdale, October 12
- Mindhunter, October 13
- Stranger Things, October 27
Original Film
- The Meyerowitz Stories, October 13
- 1922, October 20
Stan
Movies
- The Edge of Seventeen, October 5
- Passengers, October 12
- The Founder, October 12
- Bridesmaids, October 15
- 17 Again, October 17
- The Hollars, October 19
- Burnt, October 20
- Collateral Beauty, October 26
- Moonlight, October 26
TV
- The Flash, Season 3, October 5
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, Season 3, October 6
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, Season 2, October 13
- Good Behaviour, Season 2, October 16
- Supernatural, Seasons 1-12, October 20
