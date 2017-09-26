 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix and Stan October 2017

There Are So Many Captivating Shows Coming to Stan and Netflix in October

With the return of favourites such as Riverdale and Stranger Things, as well as highly anticipated originals such as Mindhunter, we wouldn't blame you if you're sitting down right now, blocking out times in your October calendar to get through all the new offerings. In fact, we highly recommend you do. Cult series aside, there are also plenty of films — both the rewatchable and haven't-gotten-around-to-seeing-yet kind — that are slated for release next month. See you on the flip side, social life.

Related
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2

Netflix

Movies

  • The Story of Diana: Season 1, October 5
  • Jarhead, October 13
  • Sicario, October 13
  • Dear John, October 13
  • While We're Young, October 13
  • Alfie, October 20
  • Cloverfield, October 20
  • Stardust, October 27

Original Series

  • Riverdale, October 12
  • Mindhunter, October 13
  • Stranger Things, October 27

Original Film

  • The Meyerowitz Stories, October 13
  • 1922, October 20

Stan

Movies

  • The Edge of Seventeen, October 5
  • Passengers, October 12
  • The Founder, October 12
  • Bridesmaids, October 15
  • 17 Again, October 17
  • The Hollars, October 19
  • Burnt, October 20
  • Collateral Beauty, October 26
  • Moonlight, October 26

TV

  • The Flash, Season 3, October 5
  • RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, Season 3, October 6
  • RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, Season 2, October 13
  • Good Behaviour, Season 2, October 16
  • Supernatural, Seasons 1-12, October 20

Now Watch: Charlie Heaton and Stranger Things Cast Tease Season 2, Expect "More Darkness"

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
RiverdaleStranger ThingsStanNetflixTVMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
How Being Pregnant Has Changed the Way I See the Women in My Life
by Annie Gabillet
Riverdale FP and Alice GIFs
Riverdale
Why FP and Alice Are the OG Jughead and Betty on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
KJ Apa Was in a Car Crash
Celebrity News
KJ Apa Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash After Leaving the Set of Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
Carrie Bickmore's Eulogy For Connie Johnson
Love Your Sister
Carrie Bickmore's Eulogy For Connie Johnson Was So Heartbreakingly Special
by Carina Rossi
Blue Eye Shadow Trend on the Red Carpet
The '90s
This Cool '80s Eye Shadow Trend Has Gone From Runway to Red Carpet
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds