The Best Shows Coming to Netflix and Stan in September

The struggle is oh so real when you have to balance work, family, a social life and keeping up with your favourite shows. So, we're giving your fair warning now: September's a goodie when it comes to Netflix and Stan new releases, with everything from Oscar-winning films to highly-anticipated TV reboots at your fingertips. Keep reading for the best picks!

Netflix

Movies

Road to Perdition , September 1

, September 1 Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist , September 1

, September 1 Star Wars: Rogue One , September 5

, September 5 American Sniper , September 7

, September 7 The Gift , September 8

, September 8 The Imitation Game September 8

September 8 Safe Haven , September 8

, September 8 The Notebook , September 8

, September 8 Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation , September 9

, September 9 Amy , September 11

, September 11 Now You See Me , September 15

, September 15 Gravity , September 28

, September 28 Like Crazy , September 29

, September 29 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, September 29

TV

Pretty Little Liars Season 7, September 22

Original Series

Narcos Season 3, September 1

Season 3, September 1 Fuller House , September 22

, September 22 Big Mouth, September 29

Original Film

First They Killed My Father , September 15

, September 15 Our Souls at Night, September 29

Stan

Movies

The Time Traveller's Wife , September 12

, September 12 E.T. , September 22

, September 22 Love, Actually, September 30

TV

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7, September 14

Seasons 1-7, September 14 Transparent Season Four, September 23

Season Four, September 23 Will and Grace, September 29

