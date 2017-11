Margot Sanchez is grounded, working in her family's grocery store to pay off the shopping spree she took on her father's credit card. She wants to be with her ritzy friends in the Hamptons, but instead she's stuck behind the deli counter in the Bronx. Margot wants the Summer to be over, but in Lilliam Rivera's The Education of Margot Sanchez, she may just end up learning something about her community, her family, and herself in the process.