The Tony Awards Tried to Play Off Bette Midler, and She Wasn't Having It
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

Bette Midler Acceptance Speech at the 2017 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards Tried to Play Off Bette Midler, and She Wasn't Having It

You know when someone is taking too long with their speech, and the award show politely tries to hurry them up by playing music? Well, that exact thing happened to Bette Midler at the Tony Awards, only she wasn't having any of it. On Sunday night, the legendary star won best actress for her role in Hello, Dolly! and took her sweet time saying thank you to her friends and family. As the orchestra upped its tempo with the music, she eventually turned to it and snapped, "Shut that crap off!" before continuing with her speech. Lesson learned: don't interrupt Bette Midler, ever.

Image Source: CBS
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds