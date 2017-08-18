 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Is Betty Related to Sabrina on Riverdale?

Riverdale: There's a Chance Betty Is Secretly Related to Sabrina and We're Losing It

Riverdale left us with a dozen and one questions during its first season finale, but there's one mystery in particular that we're dying to uncover: when is Sabrina Spellman coming to town? Even though the show didn't take the supernatural route in season one like we originally anticipated, that doesn't mean the idea is off-limits in season two. In fact, the cast has teased on multiple occasions that the plot will get even darker and weirder from here on out. And what says dark and weird more than a teenage witch living on the other side of Sweetwater River from where Jason Blossom was murdered?

While the appearance of Sabrina would certainly cause an uptick in paranormal activity, some fans believe there are already witches living in Riverdale. Yes, you heard us right. While the Blossom family has often been referred to as "evil incarnate" by Alice Cooper, what if she's actually the direct descendant of the Spellman coven instead?

Not only does Mrs. Cooper often use words like "brew" and "witching hour" in everyday conversation, but she seems to be hiding some dark secrets, other than the fact that she has a mysterious son, of course. What if she's actually related to the Spellman family, but decided to go against her witch heritage when she was younger? That could explain why she fled the south side to create a new "picture-perfect" lifestyle with Hal after high school. And if Alice Cooper is a Spellman, that means Betty and Polly are also related to Sabrina. Talk about a major plot twist!

Check out the pretty convincing scenes below and let us know what you think in the comments!

http://betty-and-jughead.tumblr.com/post/160395068397/just-throwin-it-out-there-my-headcanon-theory
Image Source: The CW
Join the conversation
RiverdaleSabrina The Teenage WitchTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Theories
Who Is Cersei's Baby Daddy on Game of Thrones? An Investigation
by Brinton Parker
Riverdale Season 2 Trailer
K.J. Apa
Riverdale's Season 2 Trailer Is Full of Blood, Betrayal, and Darkness
by Quinn Keaney
Will There Be More Murders on Riverdale?
Riverdale
According to This Cast Member, There Might Be More Than 1 Murder on Riverdale
by Kirbie Johnson
New Riverdale Season 2 Character
Riverdale
Here's the New Character Coming to Shake Up Riverdale Season 2
by Ashling Lee
Who Is Rhaegar Targaryen on Game of Thrones?
TV
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Jon Snow's Father, Rhaegar Targaryen
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds