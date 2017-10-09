Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Outshine the Bride and Groom at a New Orleans Wedding

One of my favorite couples joined as one today. Law, I'm not gonna lie to you.. you my bro and I Roc with you 4real. I know you're not BUT if you ever, ever, ever mess this beautiful thing up.... you're NOT only gonna lose Jess, you gonna lose me too, fam. I'm riding with her. So think bout that. Lol. Love y'all #LawAndJess #Nola #NewOrleans #WhatHurricane

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT