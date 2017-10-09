 Skip Nav
Beyonce, Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at a Wedding in New Orleans 2017

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Outshine the Bride and Groom at a New Orleans Wedding

View In Slideshow

One of my favorite couples joined as one today. Law, I'm not gonna lie to you.. you my bro and I Roc with you 4real. I know you're not BUT if you ever, ever, ever mess this beautiful thing up.... you're NOT only gonna lose Jess, you gonna lose me too, fam. I'm riding with her. So think bout that. Lol. Love y'all #LawAndJess #Nola #NewOrleans #WhatHurricane

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on

Even though all eyes are typically on the bride and groom at weddings, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy made quite the adorable appearance when they watched their friends, ‪Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons, tie the knot in New Orleans over the weekend. Beyoncé stunned in a gorgeous cape gown as she and her family posed for pictures with the happy couple, and things only got cuter when Blue hit the dance floor with her dad. In an Instagram video shared by designer Mischka Aoki, Blue can be heard yelling, "Yay!" Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, sadly didn't attend, but hopefully Beyoncé will share pictures of her babies on her blog very soon.

Sooo cuttee 😍😍😍 Blue Ivy & JAY-Z at Lawrence Parker's Wedding in New Orleans ❤️💕💖 Blue Ivy looking adorably beautiful in @MischkaAoki 'Eternal Beauty' dress . #Beyonce #BlueIvy #BlueIvyCarter #LawandJess #MischkaAoki #HollywoodCelebrity

A post shared by Mischka Aoki (@mischkaaoki) on

1 / 5

Such a beautiful weekend😩🙌🏾 the people the energy 🙌🏾my cousin and her her husband are beautiful 😩

A post shared by Moe Moe (@_mercedesm) on

2 / 5

We Too Lit tonite... Bey and Jay in here .. #lawandjess

A post shared by CookingNComedy (@donniestykes) on

3 / 5

@beyonce and Jay at my Bro wedding, A Legendary Nite.. What Hurricane #lawandjess

A post shared by CookingNComedy (@donniestykes) on

4 / 5

One of my favorite couples joined as one today. Law, I'm not gonna lie to you.. you my bro and I Roc with you 4real. I know you're not BUT if you ever, ever, ever mess this beautiful thing up.... you're NOT only gonna lose Jess, you gonna lose me too, fam. I'm riding with her. So think bout that. Lol. Love y'all #LawAndJess #Nola #NewOrleans #WhatHurricane

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on

5 / 5
