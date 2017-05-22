22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Pictures 2017 Beyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue 22 May, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Beyoncé As we anxiously await the arrival of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins, Queen Bey herself decided to share a series of family photos from her recent Mother's Day celebration on her website on Friday. Beyoncé, Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy all visited the new Museum of Ice Cream in LA along with Beyoncé's mum, Tina Lawson. The fun visit also doubled as Apple Martin's 13th birthday, and from the looks of it, they had a blast. Not only did Beyoncé and Blue wear matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses, but the brood was all smiles as they played on a swing set and tossed a ball around in a giant pool of sprinkles. We wonder if they ran into Nicole Richie and her family? What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 1 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 2 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 3 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 4 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 5 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 6 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 7 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 8 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 9 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 10 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 11 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 12 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 13 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 14 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 15 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 16 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 17 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 18 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 19 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 20 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 21 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 22 / 23 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé 23 / 23 Join the conversation Share this post Celebrity KidsBlue CarterCelebrity FamiliesTina KnowlesMother's DayBeyoncé Knowles