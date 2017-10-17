Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding

A little over a week after stealing the spotlight at a friend's New Orleans nuptials, Beyoncé shared a series of throwback photos on her website over the weekend of her and Blue Ivy doing the same thing at another wedding. The fun shots are from the August nuptials of Beyoncé's creative director, Todd Tourso, and show Beyoncé and Blue having a blast while dancing and flashing peace signs. Their cute outing also backs up the photo Beyoncé's mum, Tina Lawson, recently posted of a young Beyoncé looking nearly identical to Blue. "If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!!" she wrote. Hey, you know what they say — like mother, like daughter, right?