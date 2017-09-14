Beyoncé Makes an Emotional Plea to Help Hurricane Victims: "We're All in This Together"

HD: Beyoncé's heartfelt message on natural disasters, climate change & how we're all in this together. #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/7f0o6t8GpH — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 13, 2017

After visiting a Houston Church to support Hurricane Harvey victims last week, Beyoncé delivered a powerful message during the star-studded Hand in Hand relief telethon on Tuesday night. In addition to addressing climate change and racism, Beyoncé pointed out the need to band together in the face of disaster. "Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're from Third Ward or River Oaks; we're all in this together." Watch her speech in full above.