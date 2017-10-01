 Skip Nav
Beyonce and J Balvin "Mi Gente" Remix

Beyoncé Hops on a "Mi Gente" Remix to Help Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

On Thursday, J Balvin dropped a remix to his hot smash, "Mi Gente." Oh, and it features the unmistakable voice of one Beyoncé Knowles. Not only is this the first time Bey has been a part of new music since giving birth to twins in June, but she announced on Instagram that she'll be donating her proceeds from the song to "hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands." This philanthropic gesture comes on the heels of several other incredible shows of support from the global pop star; she also recently visited a Houston church in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and sent out a powerful message inspiring others to help. If you're inspired by Beyoncé — and really, who isn't? — you can also visit her website for even more ways to lend a hand.

Image Source: Instagram user beyonce
