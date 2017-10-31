31/10/17 31/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Beyonce and JAY-Z Halloween Costume 2017 We Only Have 1 Word For Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Halloween Costume: Iconic 31 October, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:00am PDT Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Halloween costumes are always on another level, and this year was no exception. On Sunday, the music power couple attended pal Kelly Rowland's Halloween bash dressed up as none other than the late Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim. From Beyoncé's Chanel suspenders to the mole above her lip, Beyoncé had Lil' Kim's look from Missy Elliot's "The Rain" music video down pat. Not to be outdone by his wife, JAY-Z also perfected Biggie's iconic look in a red leather jacket, a black cap, and a cane. Hopefully Beyoncé treats us to even more photos on her blog soon! A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:25am PDT 1 / 2 A post shared by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:00am PDT 2 / 2 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesJay ZBeyoncé KnowlesHalloweenCelebrity Couples