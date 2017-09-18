18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Friendships Beyonce and JAY-Z at Rihanna's Diamond Ball 2017 This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball 18 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been enjoying low-key date nights since welcoming twins in June, but that all changed when they stepped out for Rihanna's star-studded Diamond Ball in NYC on Thursday night. The couple were absolutely beaming as they attended the event, which promotes equal access to education for kids. While Jay sported a dark blue suit and black bow tie, the "Formation" singer wowed in a plunging green dress with a high slit. But their adorable couple photos weren't even the best part of the night. The two also posed individually with Rihanna, who had her entire family on hand for the event. See even more sweet moments from the ball ahead. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 1 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 2 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 3 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 4 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 5 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 6 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 7 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo 8 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 9 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 10 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 11 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 12 / 13 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 13 / 13 Join the conversation Celebrity FriendshipsJay ZBeyoncé KnowlesRihannaCelebrity Couples