This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been enjoying low-key date nights since welcoming twins in June, but that all changed when they stepped out for Rihanna's star-studded Diamond Ball in NYC on Thursday night. The couple were absolutely beaming as they attended the event, which promotes equal access to education for kids. While Jay sported a dark blue suit and black bow tie, the "Formation" singer wowed in a plunging green dress with a high slit. But their adorable couple photos weren't even the best part of the night. The two also posed individually with Rihanna, who had her entire family on hand for the event. See even more sweet moments from the ball ahead.