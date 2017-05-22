22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Beyoncé Beyonce and Jay-Z's Push Party Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing 22 May, 2017 by Alexandra Whiting 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT Beyoncé is heavily pregnant with her twins (they must be due any day now!), but that didn't stop her looking fierce at the Carter's own Push Party. The celebrations were held at an estate previously owned by Madonna, and the guest list included Bey's mum Tina Lawson, sister Solange, Serena Williams (who is also expecting) and Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. The party appeared to be Nigerian themed and with likenesses of the late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's appearing in the background and on attendees' clothes. There were gold mylar balloons spelling "The Carter Push Party" and "Twinning", tiered cakes and it looked like a lot of fun. Far from the pastel pinks and blues of a typical baby shower, for us, this party has cemented the need for a push party. RelatedBeyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT 1 / 10 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT 2 / 10 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT 3 / 10 A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on May 20, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT 4 / 10 A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on May 20, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT 5 / 10 A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on May 20, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT 6 / 10 A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on May 21, 2017 at 6:26am PDT 7 / 10 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT 8 / 10 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT 9 / 10 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT 10 / 10 Join the conversation Share this post BeyoncéPartiesJay ZBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies