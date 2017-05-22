Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing

Beyoncé is heavily pregnant with her twins (they must be due any day now!), but that didn't stop her looking fierce at the Carter's own Push Party. The celebrations were held at an estate previously owned by Madonna, and the guest list included Bey's mum Tina Lawson, sister Solange, Serena Williams (who is also expecting) and Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

The party appeared to be Nigerian themed and with likenesses of the late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's appearing in the background and on attendees' clothes. There were gold mylar balloons spelling "The Carter Push Party" and "Twinning", tiered cakes and it looked like a lot of fun.

Far from the pastel pinks and blues of a typical baby shower, for us, this party has cemented the need for a push party.