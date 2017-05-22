 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Push Party

Beyoncé Just Officially Made Push Parties a Thing

View in slideshow

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé is heavily pregnant with her twins (they must be due any day now!), but that didn't stop her looking fierce at the Carter's own Push Party. The celebrations were held at an estate previously owned by Madonna, and the guest list included Bey's mum Tina Lawson, sister Solange, Serena Williams (who is also expecting) and Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

The party appeared to be Nigerian themed and with likenesses of the late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's appearing in the background and on attendees' clothes. There were gold mylar balloons spelling "The Carter Push Party" and "Twinning", tiered cakes and it looked like a lot of fun.

Far from the pastel pinks and blues of a typical baby shower, for us, this party has cemented the need for a push party.

Related
Beyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

1 / 10

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2 / 10

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

3 / 10

A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on

4 / 10

A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on

5 / 10

A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on

6 / 10

A post shared by Jay▫Beyoncé▫Blue Ivy▫Twins (@jayandbey_plus3) on

7 / 10

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

8 / 10

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

9 / 10

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

10 / 10
Join the conversation
BeyoncéPartiesJay ZBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
Heidi Montag Pregnant With First Child
Spencer Pratt
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their First Child
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Make an Amazing Grazing Station
Party Planning
7 Steps to Assembling a Mouth-Watering Grazing Station
by Alexandra Whiting
Eating For Two Pregnancy Cravings
Humour
"Gourmet" Pregnancy Craving Cookbook Is the Most Hysterical Thing Ever
by Alessia Santoro
Why It's OK to Be Looking For Love
dating advice
Why You Shouldn't Be Ashamed of Looking For Love
by Emma Chow
Music
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
Pippa Middleton Inspired Wedding Dresses
Wedding Dresses
by Kate McGregor
Serena Williams at Ted Talks Conference April 2017
Celebrity quotes
Oops! Serena Williams's Pregnancy Announcement Was Actually an Accident
by Monica Sisavat
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child
Celebrity Kids
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcomed a Baby Girl!
by Monica Sisavat
Stranger's Kindness Toward a Mum and Child at McDonald's
Little Kids
Mum's Note to Stranger at McDonald's Who Got Involved When Her Toddler Wouldn't "Go Potty"
by Lauren Levy
Benefits of Yoga For Men
Yoga
The Perfect Exercise For Men They've Likely Never Tried
by Carina Rossi
Beyonce at Wearable Art Gala 2017
Baby Bump
If Beyoncé Doesn't Go to the Met Gala, Her Latest Appearance Makes Up For It
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds