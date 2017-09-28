Beyoncé Sends Lady Gaga a Recovery Care Package as Sweet as Honey

 Skip Nav
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she was "not having a good pain day." Luckily, one incredibly famous friend brightened her day with a gift. "Thank you honey [honey emoji] B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt," Gaga wrote, showing off her Ivy Park hoodie. "Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

The pop star only just revealed her personal struggle with fibromyalgia in her new documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, which dropped on Netflix Sept. 22. The same week, she cancelled the European leg of her world tour, citing her chronic pain as a clear sign that she needs to rest.

Thank you so much honey B. Miss you. this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

In addition to the cosy Ivy Park sweater, Bey also sent Gaga a gorgeous arrangement of roses with a note. "Thinking about you and sending you so much love!" she wrote in the note, pictured with the flowers. "Praying for a quick recovery. XOXO, B." In her second caption, Gaga talks about how Beyoncé always inspired her, even before they collaborated on "Telephone" and the official "Video Phone" remix in 2009. It just goes to show that, in spite of the fact that Bey (tragically) didn't pop up in Gaga's epic Super Bowl Halftime show performance, their friendship has persisted, for all these years, behind closed doors.

