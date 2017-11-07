07/11/17 07/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Beyonce's Unreleased Songs Ring the Alarm! These Unreleased Beyoncé Songs Are Actually Fire 7 November, 2017 by Terry Carter 8 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter Beyoncé is known to drop surprise albums in the middle of the night and make the world stop whenever she releases new music. But what if I told you that you haven't heard all of Queen Bey's best songs just yet? The "Irreplaceable" singer, who admitted to recording up to 70 songs for an album in the past, has an arsenal of unreleased music that has (thankfully) made its way onto the internet over the years. With themes ranging from being dangerously in love to songs about heartbreak, I've rounded up 15 rare Beyoncé tracks that are actually fire. Scroll through and listen to them all ahead. "Settle 4 U" Most memorable lyric: "Sucker for love / Kisses too / Your touch, I'm crazy for you" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥 1 / 15 "Next Ex (Kick Em Out)" Most memorable lyric: "You call me / Too frequently / I thought it was / So sweet / In the beginning / But now / You're too clingy for me" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥 2 / 15 "Black Culture" Most memorable lyric: "I am black culture!" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥 3 / 15 "Body Rock" Most memorable lyric: "Let the candles blow while I'm rocking your body from head to toe / You can watch my silhouette flow on the wall it can be your private picture show" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 4 / 15 "Roc" Most memorable lyric: "I count you as a privilege / This love is so ideal / I'm honoured to be in it" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 5 / 15 "He's My Man" Most memorable lyric: "You say that he's wrong / You say that he's no good / Leave em alone cause he's gonna hurt you / But what they don't know is how he makes me feel" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 6 / 15 "New Shoes" Most memorable lyric: "Cause you're gone and I'm great / I got rid of your dead weight / And I'll wave at you behind me / With a new smile on my face" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 7 / 15 "Slow Love" Most memorable lyric: "Feel your touch and it's the sweetest / Your kisses are my weakness / I never want them to go away" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 8 / 15 "Waiting" Most memorable lyric: "It's 6 o'clock / And seconds feel like hours as I sit here / And watch them tick away / And just the thought / Of seeing you again I wanna sing / I've been longing for this day" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 9 / 15 "Control" Most memorable lyric: "I gotta give up to quiet / The storm that rages inside / The way that I hid my damage pride / You gave me away" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 10 / 15 "Ice Cream" Most memorable lyric: "I tried so hard / Damn there lost my mind / Cause real love is hard to find" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 11 / 15 "Stop Sign" Most memorable lyric: "I looked around and baby you were gone / Where did I lose you honey / I even slowed down thought you'd follow / But you took your own roads honey" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 12 / 15 "I'm Alone Now" Most memorable lyric: "It really hurts to say this yes it does / But after a while sweet love just ain't enough / So many settle for less just because / Maybe I'm more in love with what it was" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 13 / 15 "Poison" Most memorable lyric: "How many doses am I needing now? / What's the prognosis will you be around? / Or am I just another victim of an assassin that broke my heart down?" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 14 / 15 "Should Have / Now I Know (Forever To Bleed)" Most memorable lyric: "You're all alone / I did this / I got no one else to blame / You didn't know / I was a risk / And it's such a crying shame" Overall rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 15 / 15 Join the conversation Beyoncé KnowlesMusic