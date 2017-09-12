12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Hurricane Harvey Beyonce Visiting Houston Church After Hurricane Harvey Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Visit a Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims 12 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT Beyoncé is doing good in her hometown of Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, the singer and her daughter Blue Ivy made a special appearance at St. Johns Church to support the victims of the recent tragedy (you can see them entering the building around the five-minute mark in the video below). Beyoncé's organisation, BeyGOOD, also pitched in with a few famous volunteers. Both Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams were on hand to serve lunch to nearly 400 flood victims. "She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," the church's pastor, Rudy Rasmus, said about the "Formation" singer. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas." Beyoncé also posted a handful of moving pictures from the afternoon on Instagram, including one of her and Blue Ivy handing out food. 1 / 5 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT 2 / 5 A huge thank you to @beyonce for helping at least 30 families from our church today and over 400 families in total today. #beygood #houstonstrong @rudyrasmus Thank you #airjordanshoes for 400 free pair of shoes! A post shared by Pastor Keion HendersonÂ® (@pastorkeion) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT 3 / 5 Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT 4 / 5 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT 5 / 5 Join the conversation Hurricane HarveyBlue Ivy CarterBeyoncé Knowles