27/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Beyoncé Knowles Beyonce Wearing Tight Red Dress Pictures August 2017 Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Post-Baby Body Like the Goddess She Is 27 August, 2017 by Brittney Stephens Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles Beyoncé is a goddess — this we already knew — and the singer has been showing off her post-baby body in all its glory since giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi in June. On Monday, the singer dropped a handful of sexy photos on her official website from her night out for Saint Heron's Wine and Grind event, and they have us breaking out into a cold sweat; clad in a fitted, ruched red dress from House of CB, Beyoncé showed off her ample cleavage, hips, and backside in an assortment of steamy poses. The mum of three has always loved her curves (as have we), but these days she's giving us body positivity on a whole new level. Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 1 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 2 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 3 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 4 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 5 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 6 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 7 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 8 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 9 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 10 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 11 / 12 Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 12 / 12