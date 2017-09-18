18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Big Little Lies Big Little Lies Filming Locations Tour Guide Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour 18 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 20 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography While the source material of Big Little Lies is a huge part of what makes it so compelling and provocative, it's the stunning locations where the series was filmed — huge mansions, dramatic coastlines, rugged cliffs and quaint towns — that truly give the show its edge. The area in question? The seaside town of Monterey, California — just shy of an hour's flight out of San Francisco — and the neighbouring Big Sur coastline. You'd think that a show with as big of a name would be subject to more than a few green screens, but rest assured, what you see is essentially what you get where Monterey is concerned. Take a tour of all the show's notable filming locations with our guide below, and you'll come to realise it's a town filled with so much natural beauty — the #nofilter kind — that setting foot in it almost feels like you're living that privileged, old-school Californian lifestyle for yourself. Almost. Big Little Lies is released on Blu-Ray and DVD from July 31, courtesy of HBO Home Entertainment. 1 Fisherman's Wharf Experience the true heart of Monterey with a visit to Fisherman's Wharf — a wealth of stores, marine life, fishing and sailing paraphernalia. On the show: Paluca Trattoria was the real-life inspiration for the ocean-front café where Celeste, Madeline and Jane commiserate over their personal dramas. The restaurant's waterfront tables, backdrop and design were replicated to be shot in a studio for the show. 2 Monterey Bay Aquarium One of the most iconic institutions in the town, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is a unique not-for-profit aquarium dedicated to the conservation of the bay's marine life. It's famous for its kelp forests and large-scale jellyfish exhibits. On the show: This is where Jane and Ziggy spend an afternoon, specifically, admiring the aquarium's open sea exhibit. 3 Lovers Point Located in the neighbouring town of Pacific Grove, Lovers Point Park is an area spanning more than one and a half hectares, and is popular for surfing, kayaking, jogging and general recreation. On the show: You'll recognise the calm waves, groomed greenery and delicate stretches of sand as the area where Jane and Ziggy picnic, and where Ed and Nathan — Madeline's current and ex-husband, respectively — have a go at each other. 4 Pebble Beach For a taste of some grand old school Hollywood homes, take the famous "17-mile Drive" in Pebble Beach. On the show: True to the Big Little Lies aesthetic, you'll see dramatic coastal cliffs, impeccable golf courses and stretches of white sand. 5 Point Lobos One of Northern California's hidden gems, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is a nature lover's dream. On the show: With winding hiking trails, turquoise coves and fabulous wildlife, it's another iconic Monterey backdrop of the show's iconic crashing waves. 6 Hyatt Carmel Highlands The most luxurious way to see the Big Sur coastline is via a stay at the cliff-top hotel that is the Hyatt Carmel Highlands, or if you're just passing through, over a meal or cocktail at the hotel's restaurant and bar. On the show: A house in the Carmel Highlands was used as the set for Celeste and Perry Wright's home, with expansive windows and views of the Pacific ocean. 7 Garrapata State Park Drive down the Big Sur coastline and you'll find Garrapata State Park and Beach. Take a hike on one of its many trails or explore one of the coves along the beach. On the show: The expansive rock formations provided the scenery for the show's footage of crashing waves and foggy shores. The production designers also specifically installed a new flight of stairs leading down to the beach. 8 Bixby Bridge This bridge is one of the most famous spots along the California coast, we recommend taking a drive down Highway 1 and stopping in the pull-out area for some memorable Instagram photo ops. On the show: You'll recognise the Bixby Bridge from the opening credits of Big Little Lies.