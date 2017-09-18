 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Sienna Miller
The 4 Men Who Were Lucky Enough to Share Sienna Miller's Life
Award Season
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder

Big Little Lies Filming Locations Tour Guide

Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour

View In Slideshow
43375200
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

While the source material of Big Little Lies is a huge part of what makes it so compelling and provocative, it's the stunning locations where the series was filmed — huge mansions, dramatic coastlines, rugged cliffs and quaint towns — that truly give the show its edge. The area in question? The seaside town of Monterey, California — just shy of an hour's flight out of San Francisco — and the neighbouring Big Sur coastline.

You'd think that a show with as big of a name would be subject to more than a few green screens, but rest assured, what you see is essentially what you get where Monterey is concerned. Take a tour of all the show's notable filming locations with our guide below, and you'll come to realise it's a town filled with so much natural beauty — the #nofilter kind — that setting foot in it almost feels like you're living that privileged, old-school Californian lifestyle for yourself. Almost.

Big Little Lies is released on Blu-Ray and DVD from July 31, courtesy of HBO Home Entertainment.

Related
Big Little Lies: Season 2 Might Actually Be Happening
1 Fisherman's Wharf
Fisherman's Wharf
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Experience the true heart of Monterey with a visit to Fisherman's Wharf — a wealth of stores, marine life, fishing and sailing paraphernalia.

On the show: Paluca Trattoria was the real-life inspiration for the ocean-front café where Celeste, Madeline and Jane commiserate over their personal dramas. The restaurant's waterfront tables, backdrop and design were replicated to be shot in a studio for the show.

1 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
2 / 17
2 Monterey Bay Aquarium
Monterey Bay Aquarium
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

One of the most iconic institutions in the town, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is a unique not-for-profit aquarium dedicated to the conservation of the bay's marine life. It's famous for its kelp forests and large-scale jellyfish exhibits.

On the show: This is where Jane and Ziggy spend an afternoon, specifically, admiring the aquarium's open sea exhibit.

3 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
4 / 17
3 Lovers Point
Lovers Point
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Located in the neighbouring town of Pacific Grove, Lovers Point Park is an area spanning more than one and a half hectares, and is popular for surfing, kayaking, jogging and general recreation.

On the show: You'll recognise the calm waves, groomed greenery and delicate stretches of sand as the area where Jane and Ziggy picnic, and where Ed and Nathan — Madeline's current and ex-husband, respectively — have a go at each other.

5 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
6 / 17
4 Pebble Beach
Pebble Beach
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

For a taste of some grand old school Hollywood homes, take the famous "17-mile Drive" in Pebble Beach.

On the show: True to the Big Little Lies aesthetic, you'll see dramatic coastal cliffs, impeccable golf courses and stretches of white sand.

7 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
8 / 17
5 Point Lobos
Point Lobos
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

One of Northern California's hidden gems, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is a nature lover's dream.

On the show: With winding hiking trails, turquoise coves and fabulous wildlife, it's another iconic Monterey backdrop of the show's iconic crashing waves.

9 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
10 / 17
6 Hyatt Carmel Highlands
Hyatt Carmel Highlands
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

The most luxurious way to see the Big Sur coastline is via a stay at the cliff-top hotel that is the Hyatt Carmel Highlands, or if you're just passing through, over a meal or cocktail at the hotel's restaurant and bar.

On the show: A house in the Carmel Highlands was used as the set for Celeste and Perry Wright's home, with expansive windows and views of the Pacific ocean.

11 / 17
RelatedThis Is What Celeste's Monterey Apartment in Big Little Lies Would Cost IRL
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee

Related
This Is What Celeste's Monterey Apartment in Big Little Lies Would Cost IRL

12 / 17
7 Garrapata State Park
Garrapata State Park
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Drive down the Big Sur coastline and you'll find Garrapata State Park and Beach. Take a hike on one of its many trails or explore one of the coves along the beach.

On the show: The expansive rock formations provided the scenery for the show's footage of crashing waves and foggy shores. The production designers also specifically installed a new flight of stairs leading down to the beach.

13 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
14 / 17
8 Bixby Bridge
Bixby Bridge
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

This bridge is one of the most famous spots along the California coast, we recommend taking a drive down Highway 1 and stopping in the pull-out area for some memorable Instagram photo ops.

On the show: You'll recognise the Bixby Bridge from the opening credits of Big Little Lies.

15 / 17
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Big Little Lies Scenic Tour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ashling Lee
16 / 17
RelatedLaura Dern's Big Little Lies House Has Nothing on Her Real-Life Home
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Related
Laura Dern's Big Little Lies House Has Nothing on Her Real-Life Home

17 / 17
Join the conversation
Big Little LiesTravelTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
I Tonya
Why Margot Robbie Didn't Want to Spend Much Time With Tonya Harding Before Playing Her
by Becky Kirsch
Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne Instagram Pictures
Laura Byrne
It Must Be Love! Matty and Laura Have Made It Instagram Official
by Carina Rossi
Stranger Things Cast at the Emmy Awards 2017
Award Season
The Stranger Things Cast Look Completely at Home at the Emmy Awards
by Ashling Lee
Big Little Lies Cast at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
by Caitlin Hacker
Kelsey Wells Post-Pregnancy SWEAT Workout
Fit Mum
The 7-Minute Post-Pregnancy Workout Made For Time-Poor Mums
by Carina Rossi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds