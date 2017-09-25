 Skip Nav
Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes

Go Meta This Halloween With One of These Big Little Lies Elvis & Audrey Costumes

Big Little Lies stole our hearts last Autumn, and now that it's a certified Emmy winner, we've been thinking about it even more. Lucky for us, one of the show's most memorable episodes has some serious Halloween costume inspiration. The season finale features a Trivia Night (conspicuously free of trivia) that's themed Elvis and Audrey, so every character comes dressed as a different Audrey Hepburn or Elvis Presley. The super fun meta way to jump on this? Dress as a Big Little Lies character as Audrey or Elvis, whether you're going as a couple or alone. And trust us — it's already catching on!

Madeline as Bedtime Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
Madeline as Bedtime Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
  • What to wear: A blue sleeping mask with eyelashes, tasselled earrings, and a white button down worn as a dress.
  • How to act: Like you know everyone and everything.
Celeste as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey and Perry as Black-Leather Elvis
Celeste as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey and Perry as Black-Leather Elvis
  • What to wear: For her, a black sheath dress and long black gloves with a pearl necklace, red wig in an updo, and tiara. For him, wear a black button-down shirt and pants, Elvis sunglasses, and huge sideburns.
  • How to act: Like you're trying to be perfect.
Bonnie as My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn
Bonnie as My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn
  • What to wear: Your hair in an updo with a tiara, a romantic gold gown, and long white or gold gloves.
  • How to act: You pretty much have to sing, so get those pipes ready.
Nathan as Jailhouse Rock Elvis
Nathan as Jailhouse Rock Elvis
  • What to wear: A black and white striped shirt under a black denim jacket and black pants.
  • How to act: Like kind of a jerk.
Renata as My Fair Lady Audrey and Gordon as Gold Suit Elvis
Renata as My Fair Lady Audrey and Gordon as Gold Suit Elvis
  • What to wear: For her, a white lace dress with long sleeves and a high neck, plus the white and black hat. For him, a gold lamé suit, black shirt, and a gold medallion.
  • How to act: A little meddle-y, but like you care.
Jane as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey
Jane as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey
  • What to wear: A black sheath dress and pearls, plus a tiara.
  • How to act: A little world-weary.
