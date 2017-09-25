25/9/17 25/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Big Little Lies Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes Go Meta This Halloween With One of These Big Little Lies Elvis & Audrey Costumes 25 September, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO Big Little Lies stole our hearts last Autumn, and now that it's a certified Emmy winner, we've been thinking about it even more. Lucky for us, one of the show's most memorable episodes has some serious Halloween costume inspiration. The season finale features a Trivia Night (conspicuously free of trivia) that's themed Elvis and Audrey, so every character comes dressed as a different Audrey Hepburn or Elvis Presley. The super fun meta way to jump on this? Dress as a Big Little Lies character as Audrey or Elvis, whether you're going as a couple or alone. And trust us — it's already catching on! RelatedEverything the Big Little Lies Cast Has Said About a Possible Season 2 Madeline as Bedtime Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: A blue sleeping mask with eyelashes, tasselled earrings, and a white button down worn as a dress. How to act: Like you know everyone and everything. 1 / 6 Celeste as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey and Perry as Black-Leather Elvis What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: For her, a black sheath dress and long black gloves with a pearl necklace, red wig in an updo, and tiara. For him, wear a black button-down shirt and pants, Elvis sunglasses, and huge sideburns. How to act: Like you're trying to be perfect. 2 / 6 Bonnie as My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: Your hair in an updo with a tiara, a romantic gold gown, and long white or gold gloves. How to act: You pretty much have to sing, so get those pipes ready. 3 / 6 Nathan as Jailhouse Rock Elvis What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: A black and white striped shirt under a black denim jacket and black pants. How to act: Like kind of a jerk. 4 / 6 Renata as My Fair Lady Audrey and Gordon as Gold Suit Elvis What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: For her, a white lace dress with long sleeves and a high neck, plus the white and black hat. For him, a gold lamé suit, black shirt, and a gold medallion. How to act: A little meddle-y, but like you care. 5 / 6 Jane as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: A black sheath dress and pearls, plus a tiara. How to act: A little world-weary. 6 / 6 Join the conversation Big Little LiesPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVHalloween