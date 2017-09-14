 Skip Nav
The Pennywise Smile Is Even More Terrifying Without All That Clown Makeup

In case you hadn't heard, the actor behind It's Pennywise is actually quite handsome. Until now, we thought Bill Skarsgard was able to transform into the creepy clown largely due to the magic of hair and makeup. As it turns out, we were wrong. Lovely.

The 27-year-old actor recently promoted the horror remake on Conan, where Conan O'Brien brought up Pennywise's inimitable smile. Bill explained that he had actually picked up the unsettling mouth trick from his older brother Gustaf Skarsgard and created this whole character around the smile when he was a kid (because that's not creepy at all).

What's insane about the interview clip is how instantaneously Bill is able to turn on the smile and snap into character. If you thought Pennywise gave you nightmares, you haven't seen anything yet. Watch him transform in a split second above, if you dare.

It MovieLate Night HighlightsBill SkarsgardConan O'Brien
