12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity GIFs Bill Skarsgard Pictures and GIFs Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around 12 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Whether or not your nightmares have been invaded by the new remake of Stephen King's It, you've probably heard about the clown at the centre of all the horrifying madness: Pennywise. But before you run away from this post in fear, I am here to tell you that you can take a deep breath, because Bill Skarsgard, the guy behind all that terrifying makeup, is actually super hot in real life. The actor is the furthest thing from his onscreen character with hauntingly beautiful eyes and perfect lips. It also doesn't hurt that he comes from a long line of famous and handsome men (his dad is actor Stellan Skarsgard and his brother is actor Alexander Skarsgard). Bill is slowly but surely blowing up on the Hollywood scene, and we have a feeling he's going to shift from our nightmares to our daydreams in no time. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Giphy 1 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Giphy 2 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson 3 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo 4 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Giphy 5 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 6 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 7 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 8 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 9 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 10 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Carr 11 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix 12 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / BG017/Bauer-Griffin 13 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 14 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 15 / 15 Join the conversation GifsBill SkarsgardEye Candy