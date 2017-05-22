Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards brought together the industry's hottest talent on Monday. Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd were all up for multiple awards, including the night's biggest honour: top artist. Drake took home the award, and broke Adele's record for most wins in a single year! Both he and Beyoncé now have a cabinet full of trophies. Here's the full list of winners!

TOP ARTIST

Drake

TOP NEW ARTIST

Zayn

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Twenty One Pilots

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP DUO/GROUP

Twenty One Pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

Drake

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST

Drake

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Twenty One Pilots

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

Drake

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

TOP TOURING ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP R&B TOUR

Beyoncé

TOP RAP ARTIST

Drake

TOP RAP TOUR

Drake

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton

TOP COUNTRY TOUR

Kenny Chesney

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Twenty One Pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR

Coldplay

TOP LATIN ARTIST

Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST

Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST

Kirk Franklin

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Views, Drake

TOP SOUNDTRACK/CAST ALBUM

Hamilton

TOP R&B ALBUM

Lemonade, Beyoncé

TOP RAP ALBUM

Views, Drake

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

TOP ROCK ALBUM

Hardwired . . . To Self-Destruct, Metallica

TOP LATIN ALBUM

Los Dúo 2, Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Brave Enough, Lindsay Stirling

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

How Can It Be, Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

One Way Tamela Mann

TOP HOT 100 SONG

"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP SELLING SONG

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake

TOP RADIO SONG

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake

TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)

"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP COLLABORATION

"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP R&B SONG

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP R&B COLLABORATION

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP RAP SONG

"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP RAP COLLABORATION

"Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmund feat. Gucci Mane

TOP COUNTRY SONG

"H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Line

TOP COUNTRY COLLABORATION

"Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk

TOP ROCK SONG

"Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots

TOP LATIN SONG

"Hasta El Amanecer" by Nicky Jam

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG

"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

"Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and The Scott Family

TOP GOSPEL SONG

"Made a Way" by Travis Greene