Bingham on His Relationship With Sophie: "We Both Knew It Wasn't Meant to Be"

Although Queensland polo player Bingham was eliminated on Thursday from The Bachelorette, he tells us there were no hard feelings involved and that he remains great friends with Sophie. Here's what he had to say about his time on the show, and really, it sounds like the boys honestly just have a grand old time in that mansion . . .

On leaving the show . . .

"I think that Sophie and I had just realised we weren't for each other. It was sort of a mutual thing. We both enjoyed each others' company quite a lot as mates, but there wasn't that spark."

On how much time he actually spent with Sophie . . .

"I went on a few group dates, but I wasn't in there long enough to have a single date. We had some great chats, but they weren't televised. [We'd chatted] during the cocktail parties and worked out that we were similar types of people, which was cool, and it was an enjoyable experience, but I think we both knew it wasn't meant to be. No hard feelings on either end. She actually lives not far from me, so we'll probably catch up anyway."

On the scariest part of the whole experience . . .

"The very first meeting was the most nerve-wracking part of the entire journey. You haven't been on TV, you've got Sophie Monk standing there and have to make the 10-metre walk up, it's the most nerve-wracking thing I've ever done."

On living in the mansion . . .

"The house was amazing, I had 17 pretty chilled blokes and we just hung out, sung songs — three or four of the guys were really good musicians, so we had the guitars going all day. It was a real chill, holiday vibe. I roomed with Jimmy and Harry, they were probably my two closest mates."

On what surprised him most about the show . . .

"You sort of don't know how everything would work. You don't realise that it's like you're just rooming with a bunch of guys in normal life. You cook for yourself, you make your bed . . . It's all very normal. I guess that's the one thing I didn't realise, I thought there might've been a chef and a wardrobe person there all the time, but no, it was just us hanging out. All of the stuff during the first day was weird, but then you just get over it. I got used to a camera being in my face, it didn't even bother me. I got used to the fact that we had a tennis court, a gym and a house . . . And it was just us. Most days we were just lounging in the sun, hanging out and having a beer."

On whether he would do it all again . . .

"I probably would, you know? I got used to the television and the media and everything, I'm actually quite enjoying it."

On finding love . . .

"I would love to find that person. That's what everyone's searching for. For me, I was going to give myself the chance on The Bachelorette, because if I did find it, how good would that be? But [now] I'm just going wherever the wind takes me."