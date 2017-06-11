Here's Your First Look at Marvel's Black Panther, and It's Everything You've Ever Needed

The first official teaser trailer for Marvel's Black Panther aired during game four of the 2017 NBA finals, and fans are already losing their sh*t over it. In the nearly two-minute clip, we get a brief introduction to T'Challa, the man underneath the Black Panther costume, played by Chadwick Boseman. You'll also spot appearances by Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan, who also play notable characters in the superhero film. Watch the epic teaser trailer above to get your first look into the land of Wakanda, then check out all the juicy details we know about the movie so far.