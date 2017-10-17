 Skip Nav
Black Panther Trailer

Buckle Up, Because the New Black Panther Trailer Is One Epic Ride

If you thought the Black Panther cast was jaw-droppingly gorgeous in theory, just wait until you see them all in action. A few months after sharing the epic teaser trailer, Marvel dropped the official trailer for the upcoming superhero flick, which introduces us once again to Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the heroic man underneath the Black Panther costume. We also get some fierce glimpses of Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira as T'Challa's allies in Wakanda, as well as a chilling look at Michael B. Jordan's villain, Erik Killmonger. Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, hits cinemas in February.

