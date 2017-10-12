 Skip Nav
Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack

The Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack Is Here to Keep Your Goosebumps Going Strong

The world of Blade Runner 2049 is somehow simultaneously terrifying and beautiful — and that's thanks in large part to the film's chilling soundtrack. No matter how you felt about the movie itself, its musical score has a certain goosebump-inducing quality to it that you'll feel down to your very bones. If you, like so many others, aren't ready to leave the film's immersive sci-fi world quite yet, then just grab your headphones.

It's doubtful that any soundtrack could make a balance between Elvis Presley and Mongolian throat-singing seem quite so natural, but that just speaks to the power of music in the immersive world created by Denis Villeneuve and Ridley Scott. Press "play" on the soundtrack playlist to experience the emotions of the film all over again, and don't be surprised when you get the chills. With such a blend of futuristic and vintage tracks, there's no way to avoid it.

  1. "2049" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  2. "Sapper's Tree" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  3. "Flight to LAPD" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  4. "Summer Wind" by Frank Sinatra
  5. "Rain" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  6. "Wallace" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  7. "Memory" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  8. "Mesa" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  9. "Orphanage" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  10. "Furnace" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  11. "Someone Lived This" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  12. "Joi" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  13. "Pilot" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  14. "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley
  15. "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley and The Jordanaires
  16. "One For My Baby (and One More For the Road)" by Frank Sinatra
  17. "Hijack" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  18. "That's Why We Believe" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  19. "Her Eyes Were Green" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  20. "Sea Wall" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  21. "All the Best Memories Are Hers" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  22. "Tears in the Rain" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  23. "Blade Runner" by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch
  24. "Almost Human" by Lauren Daigle

Image Source: Everett Collection
