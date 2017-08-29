29/8/17 29/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Instagrams Blake Lively 30th Birthday Party Pictures Blake Lively's Birthday Celebration Included 1 of Your Favourite Pitch Perfect Stars 29 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT Blake Lively's 30th birthday celebration was so great, you could almost say it was "pitch perfect." On Sunday, the actress celebrated her big day by going out to dinner with a few of her friends, including her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick. "My super sweet 16 . . . but like 14 years late," she captioned a photo of her sitting next to Anna at the table. Looks like these leading ladies are getting closer as they film their new movie! She also snapped a selfie with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, who shared a photo of Blake with her sparkler candles during the party. The actress also gave a hilarious warning to her friends who weren't able to attend and celebrate: "You're dead to me." While Ryan Reynolds wasn't in the picture, he did make a point to wish his wife a "happy birthday" on Instagram with a hilarious post. Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!! Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT 1 / 5 Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz 💕🎂💕Love you til I'm 40. But not a day longer. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:00am PDT 2 / 5 🎈🎈🎈Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey 🎂🍪🍫🍭🍩🍦🎂🎉 You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies 😊⭐️💛😍🤗💋✨💥I ❤️U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty #friendsthatarefamily❤💜💛💖😘 A post shared by OFIRA🌟 (@ofirajewelz) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT 3 / 5 Ummm. Thank you @jacquieaiche 😱😍😱 holy cow!! 💎🐄💎 (and thank you sis @robynlively for the balloons!) I'm totally gonna lie and tell everyone I'm turning 30 every week. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT 4 / 5 My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT 5 / 5 Join the conversation Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity BirthdaysAnna KendrickBlake Lively