 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Blake Lively 30th Birthday Party Pictures

Blake Lively's Birthday Celebration Included 1 of Your Favourite Pitch Perfect Stars

View In Slideshow

My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Blake Lively's 30th birthday celebration was so great, you could almost say it was "pitch perfect." On Sunday, the actress celebrated her big day by going out to dinner with a few of her friends, including her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick. "My super sweet 16 . . . but like 14 years late," she captioned a photo of her sitting next to Anna at the table. Looks like these leading ladies are getting closer as they film their new movie! She also snapped a selfie with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, who shared a photo of Blake with her sparkler candles during the party. The actress also gave a hilarious warning to her friends who weren't able to attend and celebrate: "You're dead to me." While Ryan Reynolds wasn't in the picture, he did make a point to wish his wife a "happy birthday" on Instagram with a hilarious post.

Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!! Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

1 / 5

Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz 💕🎂💕Love you til I'm 40. But not a day longer.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

2 / 5

🎈🎈🎈Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey 🎂🍪🍫🍭🍩🍦🎂🎉 You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies 😊⭐️💛😍🤗💋✨💥I ❤️U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty #friendsthatarefamily❤💜💛💖😘

A post shared by OFIRA🌟 (@ofirajewelz) on

3 / 5

Ummm. Thank you @jacquieaiche 😱😍😱 holy cow!! 💎🐄💎 (and thank you sis @robynlively for the balloons!) I'm totally gonna lie and tell everyone I'm turning 30 every week.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

4 / 5

My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

5 / 5
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity BirthdaysAnna KendrickBlake Lively
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Decor Shopping
Kmart Just Nailed the Velvet Decor Trend in One $39 Chair
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds