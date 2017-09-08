08/9/17 08/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Blake Lively's Cutest Moments With Daughters Ines and James These Cute Moments Between Blake Lively and Her Daughters Belong in a Museum 8 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to two beautiful baby girls, 2-year-old James and nearly 1-year-old Ines. While the couple have made several public appearances throughout their time together, James and Ines have only made one, which was at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in December 2016. Even so, Blake never misses the chance to gush about her baby girls in interviews, and she even shared an adorable home video of James playing with a Jimmy Fallon life-size cut-out during a previous stop on The Tonight Show. Keep reading for some of Blake's cutest mum moments. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer Blake sweetly held on to baby Ines at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016. 1 / 7 In July 2016, Blake talked to Jimmy Fallon about the funny way James says the word "sit." 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer Blake and James posed for a photo in front of Ryan's star in December 2016. 3 / 7 The actress shared an adorable home video of James playing with a life-size Jimmy Fallon cutout during a stop on The Tonight Show in July 2016. 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Baby Ines made her public debut at nearly 3 months old at her dad's star ceremony in December 2016. 5 / 7 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST The family snapped a photo together on Ryan's star in December 2016. "Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today," Blake wrote on Instagram. "@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊" 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and James couldn't have been any cuter cheering on Ryan at his star ceremony in December 2016. 7 / 7 Join the conversation Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity FamiliesBlake Lively