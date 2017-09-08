 Skip Nav
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Blake Lively's Cutest Moments With Daughters Ines and James

These Cute Moments Between Blake Lively and Her Daughters Belong in a Museum

Blake and James couldn't have been any cuter cheering on Ryan at his star ceremony in December 2016.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to two beautiful baby girls, 2-year-old James and nearly 1-year-old Ines. While the couple have made several public appearances throughout their time together, James and Ines have only made one, which was at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in December 2016. Even so, Blake never misses the chance to gush about her baby girls in interviews, and she even shared an adorable home video of James playing with a Jimmy Fallon life-size cut-out during a previous stop on The Tonight Show. Keep reading for some of Blake's cutest mum moments.

Blake sweetly held on to baby Ines at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016.
In July 2016, Blake talked to Jimmy Fallon about the funny way James says the word "sit."

Blake and James posed for a photo in front of Ryan's star in December 2016.
The actress shared an adorable home video of James playing with a life-size Jimmy Fallon cutout during a stop on The Tonight Show in July 2016.

Baby Ines made her public debut at nearly 3 months old at her dad's star ceremony in December 2016.
A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

The family snapped a photo together on Ryan's star in December 2016. "Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today," Blake wrote on Instagram. "@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊"

Blake and James couldn't have been any cuter cheering on Ryan at his star ceremony in December 2016.
