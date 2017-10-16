Of Course Blake Lively Can Make Picking Her Wedgie Look Glamorous

 Skip Nav
We've all been there: suffering from an uncomfortable wedgie, trying to figure out the best way to pick it, when we're asked to dance in front of a live studio audience. OK, scratch that last bit — unless, of course, you're Blake Lively. When she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play "Dance Battle," the actress gave it her all . . . especially when asked to simulate hiding an awkward underwear situation. "I've sort of been doing that this whole interview," she said, laughing when assigned the wedgie dance, totally nailing the move, and even looking semi-graceful while doing it. (Two birds with one stone, right?) Later on, wedgie-free, Blake revealed some hidden ballet talent in sky-high heels. Watch the entire dance battle above!

Join the conversation
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonLate Night HighlightsBlake Lively
