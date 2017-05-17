 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Celebrity Instagrams
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
NSW Police
Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise
NSW Police
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Blake Lively at Paint It Black NYC Premiere May 2017

Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours

View in slideshow
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski

It's been a little over a decade since the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie premiered, but the ladies are still as tight as ever. On Monday, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel stepped out to support Amber Tamblyn's directorial debut at the premiere of Paint It Black in NYC. The trio was as cute as can be as they posed for photos together, but sadly, America Ferrera couldn't make it as she was busy with NBC upfronts. While promoting the film, Amber — who became a mum earlier this year — was asked how she keeps her friendship with the women going, to which she responded, "It's so funny because some of us having nothing in common. Even just Blake and I, her understanding of fashion is beyond me and I'm constantly texting her pictures like, 'Should I wear this?' . . . I think we all give to each other and share with each other."

There's been plenty of talk about about a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants installment since the second came out in 2008, and Blake renewed hope once again when she told People, "There's a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours." Hopefully we'll have more details soon!

Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
1 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / Mark Sagliocco
2 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
3 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
4 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
5 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
6 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
7 / 8
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Sisterhood Of The Traveling PantsNostalgiaAmber TamblynAlexis BledelRed CarpetBlake Lively
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Street Style
Gigi Hadid's $1,400 MTV Sweatshirt Will Transport You Back to the '90s
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Facebook Stories
Tech News
Your News Feed Is About to Look Super Different — Here's Why
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Blake Lively's Daughter James Godmothers
Celebrity Kids
Blake Lively Says She "Never Named" Her Sisterhood Pals Godmothers to Her Daughter
by Caitlin Hacker
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things to Never Ever Post on Social Media
by Lisette Mejia
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the 2017 Met Gala
Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Romance Is Absolutely Golden at the Met Gala
by Kelsie Gibson
Red Carpet
Blake Lively Goes In on Reporter For Asking About Fashion: "Would You Ask a Man That?"
by Quinn Keaney
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
touching stories
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Blake Lively Met Gala Dress 2017
Celebrity Style
Blake Lively's Met Gala Dress Is SO Much Different Than Last Year's
by Victoria Messina
Math Puzzle Mistake
Digital Life
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Parenting Humour
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Digital Life
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Regina George's Mean Girls GIFs
GIFs
Regina George's Best and Baddest B*tch Moments
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds