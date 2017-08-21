21/8/17 21/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Evolutions Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Relationship Timeline Every Important Moment in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Love Story 21 August, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to have one of the most idyllic relationships in Hollywood, and for good reason. Not only do they both have cheekbones that can cut glass and hilariously dry senses of humour, but the two also have a long and romantic history together. Keep reading to see how the A-listers and proud parents first fell in love and everything else that happened in between. Related43 Times You Totally Wished You Were Blake Lively 2010 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter July: Blake and Ryan were announced as the leads for Green Lantern and made their first public appearance together at Comic-Con in San Diego that Summer. At that point, Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson, while Blake was still dating her on-again, off-again boyfriend and Gossip Girl costar, Penn Badgley. September: Unlike their characters on Gossip Girl, Blake and Penn didn't end up together; the former couple reportedly called things off in mid-September. October: Blake presented Ryan with the Most Anticipated Movie trophy at Spike TV's Scream Awards, where they engaged in some witty banter on stage. December: Rumors of trouble in paradise plagued Ryan and Scarlett's two-year marriage for months before it was announced that he had filed for divorce just before Christmas. 1 / 7 2011 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen April: Blake and Ryan joked back and forth with each other while attending the WonderCon press conference in San Francisco, which came hot on the heels of Ryan's quotes to Details magazine about his divorce. "I'm not out of it yet. At all. But I sense that as I do come through it, there's optimism," he said. "How can there not be? I don't think I want to get married again, but you always re-evaluate these things." June: Blake was seen gallivanting all over Europe with Leonardo DiCaprio, igniting plenty of dating rumours. A few weeks later, she and Ryan hung out together backstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards and were photographed looking like the best of friends at the Green Lantern premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. July: Ryan's divorce was finalised on July 1, making it three years since he and Scarlett had gotten married. October: While living in Boston to film R.I.P.D., a very special visitor was spotted leaving his apartment during his birthday weekend in the wee hours of the morning — Blake! Dating rumours immediately began to swirl, prompting People to report that the two "are very much a couple" and that "they're really happy together." November: Blake was seen sneaking out of Ryan's apartment in Boston yet again, this time with their adorable dogs. Throughout October and November, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress made quite a few visits to Ryan on the set of R.I.P.D. on the weekends when she wasn't filming Gossip Girl. December: Ryan took Blake to his hometown of Vancouver, BC, Canada, over the holidays to meet his family, where they were seen holding hands at the Granville Island Public Market. So cute! 2 / 7 2012 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Brian Rasic January: The new couple escaped the cold of the Northeast by heading south to New Orleans, where Ryan had bought a country home during his first marriage. The couple were seen taking an afternoon stroll around the city and sharing a romantic dinner. May: Blake was clearly a hit with Ryan's family, because the pair made their way back up to Canada to visit Ryan's brother and the rest of his family. July: Blake took Ryan to her family's home in New York for the Fourth of July, where they made out in their bathing suits and played around in a dunk tank. September: Leave it to these two to have one of the chicest surprise weddings in Hollywood history. After a year of dating, Ryan and Blake tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (you might recognise it from a few scenes in The Notebook!), where they had plenty of family and friends in attendance (including Blake's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera). They had a gorgeous, tiered white cake and wedding bands from Lorraine Schwartz, and Blake wore a "cloudlike" gown designed by Marchesa. October: In the October 2012 issue of Allure magazine, Blake couldn't help but gush over her happiness with her new husband. "Right now, I'm so peaceful," she said. "I've never been happier in my life." December: Once Blake had wrapped up work on the final season of Gossip Girl, the newlyweds jetted off to France for a romantic getaway. 3 / 7 2013 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz June: The couple attended the star-studded Chime For Change: The Sound of Change Live benefit concert in London together, where they were affectionate with one another while watching Blake's BFF Florence Welch perform. September: Blake, ever the fashionista, commented on how her other half influences her taste in clothes. "I was recently asked how my style has changed since I got married, as if I was living under some sort of dictatorship," she told Lucky magazine. "I'm very lucky to be with someone who has better taste than me. We influence each other in different ways." November: Although Ryan and Blake didn't hit too many public events after getting hitched, the pair got all dressed up at a benefit for Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's disease foundation in NYC that fall. December: In one adorably relatable moment during an interview with The Cut, Blake admitted that she repins pictures of Ryan whenever she sees them on Pinterest. Aw! 4 / 7 2014 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris May: Ryan and Blake made their Met Gala debut at the fashionable high-society event in 2014, where Blake wore a curve-hugging beaded gown and Ryan donned a dapper black tux. The next week they flew to Cannes for the premiere of Ryan's movie Captives, and both looked like the epitome of Hollywood glamour. September: "We've never gone a week without seeing each other," Blake revealed to Marie Claire. "He's my best, best friend." She also hinted at how much she wanted a baby, saying, "If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would." October: By the following month, Blake had gotten her wish! The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together via Blake's website, Preserve, and showed off a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump. At the end of October, she strutted down the red carpet with Ryan at NYC's Angel Ball in a yellow gown that showed off her growing stomach. 5 / 7 2015 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris January: Although Blake gave birth to a little girl, James, in December, news of her arrival didn't hit the internet until a month later. A source reported that James came "earlier than expected" but that "mum and baby were both healthy and doing well." February: The new parents hit the red carpet for the first time since welcoming their little bundle of joy. The fan event for Ryan's latest movie, Deadpool, was held in NYC and offered the couple plenty of opportunities to make us more jealous than ever of their super cute relationship. Ryan kept his hands off of Blake's breasts that time around, though. December: Blake's Christmas gift for Ryan was certainly interesting: a felt Deadpool figurine wearing assless chaps while riding a unicorn and holding a chimichanga. They're clearly meant for each other, huh? 6 / 7 2016 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool February: Ryan sat down for an interview and happily divulged how he and Blake first got together: "We were buddies. I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date [from their perspective] probably because we were just like fireworks coming across." Is your heart melting yet?! March: Dressed to kill and arm in arm, Blake and Ryan made quite a splash at the White House State Dinner. April: The happy parents announced that James was getting a little sister in the Spring after photos of Blake's baby bump emerged while she was on the set of her shark flick, The Shallows. June: Blake joked around with Jimmy Fallon about what it's like to have a sex symbol for a husband. "It's kind of torture these days because I'm on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman," she laughed. "Everybody wants to watch Deadpool on the plane. Everyone!" July: Marie Claire's July issue not only had plenty of gorgeous photos of Blake but also a few tidbits about why she knew she was meant to be with Ryan: "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him." December: At the unveiling of Ryan's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pair also unveils their two little girls for the first time in public. 7 / 7 Join the conversation Celebrity EvolutionsCelebrity CouplesRyan ReynoldsBlake LivelyCelebrities