 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017

It's Official — Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Blake Shelton has been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive! After much speculation, People announced on Tuesday that the 41-year-old country singer received this year's coveted title. Following the news, Blake celebrated by jokingly tweeting, "Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful . . ."

So what did Blake think when he found out about the news? "That y'all must be running out of people," Blake told the publication. "Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical." Blake also said that his long-time girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, helped him embrace the title. "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment."

Still, Blake is most looking forward to rubbing it in his fellow Voice judge and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive Adam Levine's face. "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass," Blake joked. "As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about." Blake now joins the ranks of past honorees including Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015), Chris Hemsworth (2014), Channing Tatum (2012), and Bradley Cooper (2011). Congrats, Blake!

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Join the conversation
Blake SheltonCelebrity TwitterPeople's Sexiest Man Alive
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Twitter
Chris Evans Just Shared a Funny Dog Video AND Hinted at His Relationship Status
by Brinton Parker
What Does Serena Williams's Daughter's Name Mean?
Celebrity Kids
Serena Williams Reveals How Her Daughter's Name Is Connected to Her Incredible Career
by Caitlin Gallagher
Terry Crews Talks About Being Sexually Assaulted
Celebrity Twitter
Terry Crews Opens Up About His Experience With Sexual Assault in Hollywood
by Kelsie Gibson
Millie Bobby Brown and Kardashians Tweets Nov. 2017
Celebrity Twitter
Millie Bobby Brown Revealed Her Over-the-Top Kardashian Obsession, and the Family Freaked Out, Too
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrities React to Louis C.K.'s Sexual Misconduct
Celebrity Twitter
Disappointingly Few Celebrities Have Spoken Out About Louis C.K.'s Behaviour
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds