Blake Shelton Reads Everyone's "Kind" Words About Him Being Named the Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive this week, but not everyone was happy about it. Shortly after the news was announced, people took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions, and the country music singer definitely took notice. Ahead of his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Blake recorded his own version of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" by reading off everyone's reactions. "Thank y'all for the supportive words!" he sarcastically wrote before adding, "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful." It's obvious that Blake is being a good sport about the whole thing and soaking up his new title.