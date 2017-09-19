Jason and Sarah Cash in on Elyse and Josh's Compliance Issue, Was It Fair?

Jason and Sarah have been at the centre of almost every point of contention on this season of The Block, Jason accused Ronnie and Georgia of cheating, then he and Sarah almost lost their spot on the show, and on Monday night's episode, the couple picked up $10,000 when Elyse and Josh had points removed from their Kitchen Week win.

So how did this happen? After Josh and Elyse scored themselves $10,000 for winning kitchen week on Sunday night, the teams did their inspection of each other's rooms (as they always do), and Jason found a problem with the winning kitchen. As Scott Cam explains above, Elyse and Josh's cook top was too close to their splashback, which is a breech of compliance (and really their builder's mistake, not theirs), but tt will easily be fixed but swapping the gas cook top for an induction one, which Josh and Elyse agreed to do. Problem solved. But then, a body corporate meeting was called, and Scott delivered the news that because of the compliance breech (which no one noticed during judging) the judges had each decided to deduct half a point from their scoring of Josh and Elyse's kitchen. Which meant their score dropped to 28.5, the same score as Jason and Sarah, so to make things even, Scotty gave Jason and Sarah $10,000.

You can see from Sarah's face she was beyond stoked, but the rest of the Blockheads weren't so happy. Normally when teams draw for first place the prize money is split between them, $5,000 each. A lot of the other teams helped Jason and Sarah finish their rooms when their place on the show was in jeopardy, and they felt that Jason reporting Josh and Elyse's kitchen was ungrateful and, as Sticks put it, "dog sh*t". Jason and Sarah's kitchen also wasn't finished, with unfinished skirting boards and a lot of paintwork left to do, so for their kitchen coming first left a bad taste in the contestant's mouths.

Many Facebook fans agreed that the ruling was unfair, some suggesting it was just a way to feed more money to Jason and Sarah who have blown their budget. What do you think?