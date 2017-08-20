Did Ronnie and Georgia Deserve to Win Kid's Week on The Block?

We've just wrapped kid's room week on The Block, and when the votes were tallied, Ronnie and Georgia took home their second-in-a-row win. There was some debate about whether the pro renovators deserved this win, the same debate that took place last week. Ronnie and Georgia definitely feel there is a divide between them and the rest of the teams, and there does seem to be a strong divide in their approaches. Ronnie and Georgia keep saying, "We didn't come here to make friends", while the rest of the teams seem to really be going to lengths to help each other out, and after the meanness happening on other reality shows right now, seeing Sticks helping Clint shave down his door the morning of reveal is kind of heart-warming.

But is this divide the reason the other teams aren't happy about Ronnie and Georgia's winning streak? Or is there more to it? Surely it's making the divide bigger (tall poppy syndrome is alive and well), but are they right in thinking the wins are somewhat undeserved.

Ronnie and Georgia's strength is in their styling, they work fast and usually finish a day ahead of schedule, but they have played it safe. Where some teams are adding ensuites, mezzanines and rock-climbing walls to their rooms, Georgia and Ronnie are delivering straight rooms. Beautiful rooms, yes, but nothing out of the box. After taking home the win for kid's week, Georgia said to the camera, "I've figured out the formula. You don't have to go big, you just have to do something beautiful."

They have received very high scores for their rooms, but on kid's week, the judges seemed more excited about the "stuff" in the room rather than the room itself. Shaynna lost it over a tea set and fake cakes in Georgia and Ronnie's room, but surely buying a tea set shouldn't hold that make weight in designing a room. Conversely, Sticks and Wombat, who created a room that felt like a magic tower with a triple-storey ceiling, rock-climbing wall and double-decker beds, scored quite low. Yes, there were issues with storage and that wallpaper, but still. Should styling be that heavily weighted? Ultimately, aren't the people who move into these houses going to come with their own stuff and find what's built into the house more important?