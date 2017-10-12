 Skip Nav
The Block 2017 Winners Poll

We're Nearing the End! So Who Will Win The Block?

Ten weeks ago, five couples came to The Block and with the houses mostly complete, we're starting to get curious about who will take home the win. Ronnie and Georgia were early favourites, but Elyse and Josh have been close on their heels. Hannah and Clint won "Anything But" week and Sticks and Wombat won Hallway week. Sarah and Jason are yet to win a room, but they are never far behind, except for this one time that they almost got kicked off.

Ofcourse the best thing about The Block is that everyone can leave a winner — pray for low reserves and excitable bidders — but there is always one team that takes home everything over their reserve and the $100k Block cash. So who do you think is destined to win The Block?

Who Will Win The Block?
Hannah and Clint
Jason and Sarah
Josh and Elyse
Ronnie and Georgia
Sticks and Wombat
