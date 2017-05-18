 Skip Nav
Nick and Aaron Carter React to the Death of Their Father, Bob: "My Heart Is Shattered"
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
Nick and Aaron Carter React to the Death of Their Father, Bob: "My Heart Is Shattered"

The Carter family is dealing with a heartbreaking loss after Bob Carter, the father of Nick and Aaron Carter, passed away suddenly on Tuesday night in Florida, People confirms. He was 65. Shortly after his death, his famous sons took to social media to express their sadness over their dad's passing. In addition to Aaron sharing a few photos of him and his dad, Nick also asked his fans for privacy during this difficult time.

This tragically isn't the only family death the Carters have had to go through in recent years. In 2012, Aaron and Nick's sister Leslie passed away at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose. Bob is survived by his wife, Ginger Elrod, and Nick, Aaron, and their two other siblings, Angel and Bobbie.

