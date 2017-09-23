11 Must-Read Book Series If You Love Game of Thrones

To know Kvothe is to love him. The hero of The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss is a man who has done it all, and now he just wants to be left alone to run his inn in peace. When you are the most legendary man in the world, privacy is hard to come by, and it's not long before a chronicler tracks down Kvothe begging him to tell his story.
What follows is a tale of high fantasy at its best — one of daring deeds, great loves, fantastical creatures, and the world-weary man who is so much more than a legend. Thankfully, this is just the beginning of Kvothe's tale, and the series known as The Kingkiller Chronicles, because once you start, you won't want the story to end.