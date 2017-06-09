Brad Pitt as Weatherman on Jim Jefferies Show 2017
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
According to Brad Pitt, the future is looking pretty bleak. During The Jim Jefferies Show on Tuesday, the War Machine actor made a special cameo as a weatherman to talk about climate change following Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. Looking like he just time traveled from the '70s, Brad explained that temperatures are only going to be getting hotter from here. And when the host asked if we can expect any future forecasts, the actor simply replied, "There is no future." Brad certainly isn't the first celebrity to speak on climate change in recent weeks. In May, Leonardo DiCaprio led the People's Climate March in Washington DC, while former President Barack Obama slyly dragged Trump for his withdrawal from the Paris Accord.