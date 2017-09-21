No Bells and Whistles Here: Brett Is All About Being Himself on The Bachelorette

We haven't seen much of Brett on The Bachelorette yet, and once you get to know him, it's not hard to see why. The 29-year-old personal trainer from Western Australia is synonymous with the word "chill", something I came to realise even just purely from speaking to him over the phone. He speaks slowly but assuredly, telling me about his upcoming Bachelorette launch in the kind of drawl that conjures of images of relaxing on a Caribbean beach, cocktail in hand, instead of being on the verge of launching into a national television spectacle.

He's OK with this, though, saying he prefers to take a laid-back approach to life in general. Keep reading for his take on the show's launch!

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you feeling about the launch?

Brett: I'm cool, I've been pretty busy with work, so have been a bit side-tracked and haven't really given it too much thought. It'll be exciting to get it underway.

PS: Did you know it was Sophie Monk beforehand?

Brett: At the initial part of the process I didn't, but later on, we were all made aware.

PS: How did you feel when you found out?

Brett: I wasn't too emotive about it at all, I actually don't know too much about Soph when I started this, so it was nice to get to know her as a human being and have no preconceived ideas of who she was, unlike some others.

PS: Yeah, there's been a few that are fans of hers!

Brett: That's right, obviously you're heading in with that in your head, but I didn't know too much, so it was nice to get to know her like that.

PS: How did you feel walking out of the limo yesterday?

Brett: The first night was a little bit daunting, it was a little bit unorthodox to plan to meet a girl, usually it sort of happens off the cuff. Once the initial g'day was all said and done, it was back to normal. It was all good!

PS: You sound quite chill about it all.

Brett: Yeah, as unorthodox as it was, once that was out of the way, I went back to being myself. The rest of the things didn't faze me too much.

PS: I've been told you've been playing it a bit cool. Is that just how you approach dating or is it just a safety measure in this situation?

Brett: It's probably not specific to dating, more like a life approach. There's a few guys that had a big party and stuff for the launch, I'd rather just chill out with a few close mates. I'm not really a very loud guy. A few of the louder blokes in the house will be a lot more fun to watch, but I enjoy a sort of more easy-going approach to everything.

PS: Do you think this will affect your chances with Sophie?

Brett: Nah, that's people's personality and that's going to come down to what Sophie's looking for. If she's looking for that, that's what she's chosen, if she's looking for quiet and humble, then that's what she's chosen. I don't think it'll affect anyone's chances if it's what she's intrinsically looking for, I guess.

PS: Did you make friends with any of the guys quickly?

Brett: Yeah, we were all in rooms with some guys, so formed some bonds pretty quickly. It was pretty amicable with all of the guys during the time in the house, and obviously post-series, you keep in touch with most. I'm probably tighter with some then others, but with all the lads, we're still mates.

PS: Did anyone stick out as a threat?

Brett: I've never viewed it like that, I think if you're viewing someone as a threat, you're viewing it as a competition. You're there to be yourself and Sophie's there to find someone that was compatible, that's all there is. If you're not doing that, you're playing a game or up to something, so just be yourself.

PS: What are the cocktail parties or rose ceremonies really like?

Brett: SO much fun!

PS: Is there as much drinking as there seems to be?

Brett: [Laughs] Um . . . Nah, they were alright! There were some fun times!

PS: Have you got any concerns going into this?

Brett: Not really. Signing up to the show, you always know there's a chance they can skew how you're portrayed, but that's what you sign up for, but if you be yourself, hopefully you'll come out the other end okay. Hopefully, that's all I did — just be myself.

PS: What made you sign up?

Brett: I thought the opportunity would be something I would regret if I turned it down. You asked before when I found out it was Sophie Monk if I'd change my mind, and I think there's a few people that would've, but I thought, I've come this far, it might be something I'd end up regretting later in life if I said no. Life's about experiences, so I launched into this one.

PS: And are you happy you did?

Brett: Yeah, absolutely! Met some great people and Sophie's amazing, so it's been a hell of a ride.