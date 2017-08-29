 Skip Nav
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye

Brienne and The Hound Bonding on Game of Thrones Reactions

Brienne and The Hound Were Basically Proud Parents on Tonight's Game of Thrones

View In Slideshow
Brienne and The Hound Were Basically Proud Parents on Tonight's Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

World, meet the proudest pair of stage moms in Westeros: Brienne of Tarth and Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. When the two legendary fighters came face to face in the Game of Thrones season seven finale, fans expected them to duke it out . . . after all, their last encounter was a brutal fight to the (almost) death. But instead of focusing on their differences, Brienne and The Hound actually find something in common to bond over. Namely, their murderous mutual friend, Arya Stark.

Because Brienne and The Hound have both played something of a mentor role to Arya and ultimately seek to protect her, they each have a sense of pride in her ascent into teenage badassery and killer tendencies. Of course, fans loved it when the pair chuckle over Arya's independent spirit, and their hilarious reactions prove it.

Related
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell
1 / 13
2 / 13
3 / 13
4 / 13
5 / 13
6 / 13
7 / 13
8 / 13
9 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
Join the conversation
TVGame Of ThronesTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Kmart Australia Velvet Occasional Chair
Decor Shopping
Kmart Just Nailed the Velvet Decor Trend in One $39 Chair
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds