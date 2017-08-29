29/8/17 29/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Brienne and The Hound Bonding on Game of Thrones Reactions Brienne and The Hound Were Basically Proud Parents on Tonight's Game of Thrones 29 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. World, meet the proudest pair of stage moms in Westeros: Brienne of Tarth and Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. When the two legendary fighters came face to face in the Game of Thrones season seven finale, fans expected them to duke it out . . . after all, their last encounter was a brutal fight to the (almost) death. But instead of focusing on their differences, Brienne and The Hound actually find something in common to bond over. Namely, their murderous mutual friend, Arya Stark. Because Brienne and The Hound have both played something of a mentor role to Arya and ultimately seek to protect her, they each have a sense of pride in her ascent into teenage badassery and killer tendencies. Of course, fans loved it when the pair chuckle over Arya's independent spirit, and their hilarious reactions prove it. RelatedThe Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell Awww, The Hound and Brienne are so proud at little murderer Arya! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/L9tgA26clK— Jai Mah Pel Blanche (@bizonka99) August 28, 2017 1 / 13 Brienne and the Hound sound like proud parents when they talk about Arya #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones— Christine CoverFerro (@ChristineCoverF) August 28, 2017 2 / 13 Brienne: Remember that time I almost killed you? The Hound: 🙄 #ThronesYall— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) August 28, 2017 3 / 13 Me when the Hound asked Brienne about Arya. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/14sFHBZEzF— Lauren Raab (@laurenraab) August 28, 2017 4 / 13 Aawww!!! Brienne and the Hound playing catch up after they tried to kill each other that one time. That was cute. #GameofThrones— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 28, 2017 5 / 13 Brienne and The Hound talking about Arya like proud parents. #soproud #GameOfThronesFinale— Sara Ehret (@sle3751) August 28, 2017 6 / 13 The Hound and Brienne super proud of their adopted daughter Arya 🙂 #GameofThrones— Neftali (@neftalivilchis) August 28, 2017 7 / 13 Yeah yeah #Jonerys, The Wall, but how sweet was the moment between Brienne and The Hound though? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/emvW3h7heG— Elsa O'Callaghan (@elsa_oc) August 28, 2017 8 / 13 brienne and the hound smiling talking about arya, so proud of their murder child #GameOfThronesFinale— kc 🌵 (@omgkcjade) August 28, 2017 9 / 13 Brienne, The Hound and Tormund bout to get the most savage love triangle poppin orrrr— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 28, 2017 10 / 13 The Hound and Brienne talking about Arya #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/PtLHB2X0s9— Christi Boston (@ChristiBoss) August 28, 2017 11 / 13 #TalkTheThrones Brienne and the Hound win the week. "its other people who need protecting from her" then the smiles.— Derby Herb (@HerbDerby) August 28, 2017 12 / 13 Apart from an Arya-Jon reunion, I also want The Hound-Arya-Brienne reunion too.It'd be hilarious 😂😂.#GoTS7Finale#PushAwardsLizQuens— YANI🌹 (@soberamaybe) August 28, 2017 13 / 13 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter