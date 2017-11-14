Kate Joins William and Harry in Honouring Fallen Soldiers on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry all paid their respects at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London over the weekend. Kate, who is currently pregnant with her third child, donned a faux bob and a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat for the sombre event, and William and Harry suited up in their uniforms. Harry and Will both laid wreaths at The Cenotaph at the Whitehall war memorial in honour of soldiers who suffered or died in WWI and WWII, while Kate watched the service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office with Katharine, Duchess of Kent, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The family's outing comes just days after Harry officially opened the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The memorial garden honours fallen soldiers, and while there, Harry tried to bring light to sombre occasion when a fan questioned him about the whereabouts of girlfriend Meghan Markle. "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn't here," veteran Matt Weston explained to reporters. "I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her." Meghan is rumoured to be moving in with Harry this month, so hopefully we'll get to see them out and about soon.