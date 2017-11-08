 Skip Nav
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney Spears recently gave us a glimpse of her new painting hobby via Instagram, and one of her works of art has fetched a huge amount of money for charity. In a video posted to Instagram in October, the pop star put paint to canvas during a warm day on her terrace as Mozart's "Rondo Alla Turca" played in the background. "Sometimes you just gotta play!" she captioned the clip, which quickly raked up likes and comments from fans.

Image Source: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg

The flower painting that Britney created was sold for $10,000 at a Vegas Cares charity auction on Monday, with proceeds from the sale going to the victims of last month's tragic shooting in Las Vegas. The buyer of Britney's work was none other than Robin Leach — yes, the Robin Leach from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous — who posed proudly with the masterpiece in an Instagram snap.

