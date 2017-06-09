 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's What Britney Spears's "Toxic" Sounds Like Without Auto-Tune
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Britney Spears "Toxic" Without Auto-Tune

Here's What Britney Spears's "Toxic" Sounds Like Without Auto-Tune

Britney Spears's "Toxic" is an iconic pop song with an even more iconic music video — but what if you stripped away the Auto-Tune? This week, unedited audio of the hit 2003 song has gone viral, with Britney's breathy vocals hitting all the right notes. Listen to the clip above to hear the unedited version of the song, which continues to inspire die-hard fans and flight attendants alike. May this serve as a friendly reminder of why Britney Spears is truly a pop queen and we are all blessed.

Join the conversation
Viral VideosMusicBritney Spears
Join The Conversation
Summer
The Jaw-Dropping Moment 1 Boy Was Flung Off a Newly Opened Water Slide
by Lauren Levy
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Amazing Ways to Use Facebook Messenger
Tech Tips
6 Ways You're Not Using Messenger But Should Be
by Alexandra Whiting
Brad Pitt as Weatherman on Jim Jefferies Show 2017
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
by Kelsie Gibson
Britney Spears Gym Workout Instagram
Celebrity Fitness
See Why Britney Spears Is Earning the Title "VIPR Queen"
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds