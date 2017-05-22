 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Bruno Mars Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate

Like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars was tied up on tour and couldn't perform at the Billboard Music Awards . . . so they beamed him in all the way from Amsterdam. The singer crooned "Versace on the Floor," off his 24K Magic album, and even from thousands of miles away, it was sexy as hell.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
TVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsBruno MarsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Toddler Waiting For the Beat to Drop on Bruno Mars Song
Toddlers
Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Toddler Wait For the Beat to Drop
by Alessia Santoro
Celebrity Tattoos Red Carpet 2017
Oscars
Look Closely or You Might Miss These Beautiful Celebrity Tattoos on the Red Carpet
by Lauren Levinson
Celine Dion Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel
by Kelsey Garcia
BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Red Carpet
BTS Is the K-Pop Boy Band Taking Over the Billboard Music Awards
by Perri Konecky
Award Season
The 4 Best Dressed Women at the MTV Movie Awards
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Sam Hunt Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Prepare to Melt to Pieces Over Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Hair Makeup Billboard Music Awards 2017
Celebrity Beauty
Try Not to Stare at These Gorgeous Billboard Music Awards Beauty Looks
by Sarah Siegel
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Celebrity Beauty
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Sexy Short Haircut at the Billboard Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Iconic Red Carpet Looks
Award Season
The Most Iconic Dresses in Red Carpet History
by Sarah Wasilak
Nicki Minaj Reaction to Drake at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watch Nicki Minaj Beg For Drake's Attention at the Billboard Music Awards
by Perri Konecky
Vanessa Hudgens Raps Nicki Minaj at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
Vanessa Hudgens Rapping Nicki Minaj on Stage Is Just as Cringe-Worthy as It Sounds
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds