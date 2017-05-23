MasterChef's Bryan on His New Life Motto: "Keep It Simple"

This week is sweet week on MasterChef, and that means one thing: desserts! Last night, Samuel, Trent and Bryan faced off in a Christy Tania pressure test, where they had to recreate her famous floating ice cream. In case you were wondering, yes, that is an actual edible balloon.

Having a penchant for sweets, Bryan went into the week excited to do what he loved most and meet some of his dessert heroes. However, sadly, his ice cream missed the mark, and it was the 23-year-old's turn to bid adieu to the MasterChef kitchen. Below, what he had to say about his time on the show, his future plans, and the biggest lessons he's learnt.

POPSUGAR Australia: Hi Bryan! How do you feel about everything? Did you watch the episode back?

Bryan: It was a bit full on watching myself and seeing how flustered I was. I wish I could've told myself to calm down — that would've probably been better.

PS: Do you think that's where you went wrong?

Bryan: Yeah. I think getting inside of my own headspace was definitely the biggest issue for me on that day. It was just me not being able to concentrate on the task at hand.

PS: Did it sting more to go out in sweet week?

Bryan: For sure, definitely. Going out on something I loved doing and was supposed to be pretty good at, was a bit of a punch in the gut, but it also reminded me to keep pushing myself and not let myself get let down.

PS: You found yourself in the pressure test because you had so many elements on the plate from the challenge before — what made you go down that route instead of sticking to something more simple?

Bryan: I think for me, the whole fact that Janice Wong — one of the biggest pastry chefs in Asia — was there, made me really overwhelmed and I tried really hard to impress her. Probably too hard! I should've just created something that I would be happy eating, rather than going too crazy.

PS: You must've learnt a lot from that . . .

Bryan: For sure! I think my motto from now on is: Keep it simple, keep it simple! [Laughs]

PS: I really felt for you in that pressure test, can you tell us just how hard it was?

Bryan: Technically, it should've been right up my alley actually! [Laughs] It was hard, but it was doable. It was the fact that you didn't have time whatsoever to make any mistakes, and there were a lot of very precise measurements. If you were off by half a gram, that would screw things up completely. That's why my sugar syrup had an issue, because it was half a gram too much, and that's what made it ferment — that's how precise everything was.

PS: Everyone seemed really shocked that you were the one eliminated and would miss you a lot — were you tight with everyone in the house?

Bryan: I genuinely got along with basically everyone in the house. Being in an environment where everyone's so focused on food and being able to learn off each other, at that point, I was just really happy to be in a competition with friends.

PS: What have you learnt from your time on the show? Apart from keep it simple!

Bryan: [Laughs] I think that's going to haunt me forever! Learning to edit myself — not trying to impress anyone but myself. Making a dish that I'd be happy eating rather than trying to impress anyone else.

PS: Who do you think has the best shot at winning?

Bryan: Sarah is an amazing cook. She's really down to earth, knows her flavours well and is calm under pressure. Diana too — I'm hoping the two of them will go far.

PS: What has it been like doing work experience with Reynold at Koi?

Bryan: Working with one of my inspirations, who's basically my age, and seeing how far he's come and how much he's done was just really inspiring. He didn't come first, and he's still built up something. He's just really inspirational. He's now got two venues open, that's really impressive.

PS: What can you tell us about what else you've got planned down the track?

Bryan: In the short term, I want to do a lot of little pop-up dinners, based around the concept of east meets west, where I focus a lot on the childhood flavours I knew growing up. A lot of different candies and fruit which might not be all that familiar to everyone else, just introduce them in a different and unusual way. Later on in three to five years, I'd really like to have my own place. That being said, I'd also really like to go for a year or two working under Reynold as well, and see what madness we can come up with!