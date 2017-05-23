 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
MasterChef's Bryan on His New Life Motto: "Keep It Simple"
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Bryan Zhu MasterChef 2017 Interview

MasterChef's Bryan on His New Life Motto: "Keep It Simple"

This week is sweet week on MasterChef, and that means one thing: desserts! Last night, Samuel, Trent and Bryan faced off in a Christy Tania pressure test, where they had to recreate her famous floating ice cream. In case you were wondering, yes, that is an actual edible balloon.

Having a penchant for sweets, Bryan went into the week excited to do what he loved most and meet some of his dessert heroes. However, sadly, his ice cream missed the mark, and it was the 23-year-old's turn to bid adieu to the MasterChef kitchen. Below, what he had to say about his time on the show, his future plans, and the biggest lessons he's learnt.

Related
Sarah on Her MasterChef Experience: "I'm Hoping to Find a Little More Belief in Myself"

POPSUGAR Australia: Hi Bryan! How do you feel about everything? Did you watch the episode back?

Bryan: It was a bit full on watching myself and seeing how flustered I was. I wish I could've told myself to calm down — that would've probably been better.

PS: Do you think that's where you went wrong?

Bryan: Yeah. I think getting inside of my own headspace was definitely the biggest issue for me on that day. It was just me not being able to concentrate on the task at hand.

PS: Did it sting more to go out in sweet week?

Bryan: For sure, definitely. Going out on something I loved doing and was supposed to be pretty good at, was a bit of a punch in the gut, but it also reminded me to keep pushing myself and not let myself get let down.

PS: You found yourself in the pressure test because you had so many elements on the plate from the challenge before — what made you go down that route instead of sticking to something more simple?

Bryan: I think for me, the whole fact that Janice Wong — one of the biggest pastry chefs in Asia — was there, made me really overwhelmed and I tried really hard to impress her. Probably too hard! I should've just created something that I would be happy eating, rather than going too crazy.

PS: You must've learnt a lot from that . . .

Bryan: For sure! I think my motto from now on is: Keep it simple, keep it simple! [Laughs]

PS: I really felt for you in that pressure test, can you tell us just how hard it was?

Bryan: Technically, it should've been right up my alley actually! [Laughs] It was hard, but it was doable. It was the fact that you didn't have time whatsoever to make any mistakes, and there were a lot of very precise measurements. If you were off by half a gram, that would screw things up completely. That's why my sugar syrup had an issue, because it was half a gram too much, and that's what made it ferment — that's how precise everything was.

PS: Everyone seemed really shocked that you were the one eliminated and would miss you a lot — were you tight with everyone in the house?

Bryan: I genuinely got along with basically everyone in the house. Being in an environment where everyone's so focused on food and being able to learn off each other, at that point, I was just really happy to be in a competition with friends.

PS: What have you learnt from your time on the show? Apart from keep it simple!

Bryan: [Laughs] I think that's going to haunt me forever! Learning to edit myself — not trying to impress anyone but myself. Making a dish that I'd be happy eating rather than trying to impress anyone else.

PS: Who do you think has the best shot at winning?

Bryan: Sarah is an amazing cook. She's really down to earth, knows her flavours well and is calm under pressure. Diana too — I'm hoping the two of them will go far.

PS: What has it been like doing work experience with Reynold at Koi?

Bryan: Working with one of my inspirations, who's basically my age, and seeing how far he's come and how much he's done was just really inspiring. He didn't come first, and he's still built up something. He's just really inspirational. He's now got two venues open, that's really impressive.

PS: What can you tell us about what else you've got planned down the track?

Bryan: In the short term, I want to do a lot of little pop-up dinners, based around the concept of east meets west, where I focus a lot on the childhood flavours I knew growing up. A lot of different candies and fruit which might not be all that familiar to everyone else, just introduce them in a different and unusual way. Later on in three to five years, I'd really like to have my own place. That being said, I'd also really like to go for a year or two working under Reynold as well, and see what madness we can come up with!

Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
Reality TV InterviewsTVAustralian TVReality TVMasterChef
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
MasterChef
Sarah on Her MasterChef Experience: "I'm Hoping to Find a Little More Belief in Myself"
by Ashling Lee
Sophie Monk Announced as the Bachelorette 2017
The Bachelorette
BREAKING: Sophie Monk Is Our New Bachelorette
by Ashling Lee
Watch Keira Maguire on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
Keira Maguire
Nooo! Keira Is Out of I'm a Celebrity — Watch Her Best Moments Here
by Genevieve Rota
Casey Donovan Interview: I'm a Celebrity 2017 Winner
TV
Casey Donovan's Jungle Motivation: "I Wanted to Face My Fears and Get Over This Anxiety"
by Genevieve Rota
How to Make Healthy Sandwiches
Sandwiches
3 Simple Ways to Cut Excess Sandwich Calories
by Florie Mwanza
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Bodyweight Workout | 200 Reps
Bodyweight Exercises
Complete This 200-Rep Workout and Feel Like a Badass
by Susi May
Matty Johnson Announced as The Bachelor For 2017
The Bachelor
It's Official! Matty Johnson Has Been Announced as the New Bachelor
by Genevieve Rota
Treadmill Workouts For the Beginner to Advanced
Running
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You
by Michele Foley
Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal
Tofu
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Explosion May 2017
World News
Confirmed: 19 People Dead After Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester
by Genevieve Rota
Billboard Music Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds