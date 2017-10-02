15 Facts You Didn't Know About Buckingham Palace

Everyone knows that the sovereign, currently Queen Elizabeth II, resides at Buckingham Palace. But did you know she doesn't live there alone? Okay, yes, her husband Prince Philip also lives there and so do all of Her Majesty's corgis and dorgis (it's a real breed that she accidentally created when one of her corgis mated with a dachshund), but there are more individuals who live in this gigantic abode as well.
In fact, there are 775 rooms, including 19 State rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, and 188 staff bedrooms, according to the Royal Family's website, and that's not including all of the offices (there are 92) and bathrooms (78 total). With the 188 staff rooms, there is room for a lot of the staff (which is roughly 800 people) to live inside the palace walls. Pretty nice digs, right?