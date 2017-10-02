15 Facts You Didn't Know About Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic residences of all time, but how much do you really know about the English palace? Queen Elizabeth II lives there, yes, and her children and grandchildren grew up running through all four of its wings, but there is so much more to the gorgeous fortress that sits in the heart of London than that.

You probably know that Buckingham Palace can be toured, and maybe you've even been inside. But there are few facts about this historic landmark that we bet you had no idea about. No, we're not talking about the fact that the Changing of the Guard is still a thing, or that the royals stand on the balcony to greet the masses on big occasions (like after the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton).

We're talking about very different facts. Some are minor details that you just probably haven't thought of, while others are totally outrageous and somewhat unbelievable. To see exactly what goes on behind those giant gates, and what Buckingham Palace is really all about, keep reading.