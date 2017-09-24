What Are Call Me by Your Name's Oscar Chances? The Outlook Is Excellent

While a case can be made for Hammer also being in the lead actor category, his role is slightly smaller than Chalamet's, and sometimes you'll see actors split the categories like this so both leads can better their chances at winning. Boring award show category rules aside, Hammer is also deserving of acting accolades, even if his part isn't quite as challenging as Chalamet's. It's certainly the strongest performance of his entire career, and it's his chemistry with Chalamet that creates so much energy.