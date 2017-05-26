MasterChef's Callan on How Much Musical Theatre Has Influenced His Cooking

It's impossible not to love MasterChef's Callan. Talented, determined and a real sweetheart (can vouch) — who doesn't want to give the guy a huge hug? We've seen snippets of brilliance from the 18-year-old — take his Japanese-inspired audition dish and unique take on his grandmother's apple pie, for instance — and though he's been sitting relatively steady of late, we know he's got plenty more to offer. If the good vibes from our chat with him were any indication . . .



Meet the Top 24 Contestants on MasterChef 2017 Related

On how he's feeling at this point in the competition . . .

"At this point in the competition, my head's up in the clouds a little bit. It's a wonderful experience, but it's weird — it's a very different environment to what I thought I'd find myself in. I don't think the competition itself, it's more life in general. It's a very foreign and surreal environment."

On being the youngest ever contestant to compete in MasterChef . . .

"I don't think it puts any pressure, I think it's a bit of a fire. Like, can he do it, can he not do it? So it builds a bit of fire in the belly to keep going."

On the easiest and hardest parts of the show . . .

"The easiest part? The cooking! It's amazing. The challenges we get to do and things we get to cook and memories we get to evoke when we cook — that's the best part for me. The hardest part would have to be being away from home, especially being so young. It's a first!"

On what has surprised him about the competition . . .

"How creative you can be. Being in this competition and in this bubble, it's funny how your mind works and changes. You forget about everything in the outside world — how to cross the road and stuff — but you pick up other things that are really amazing."

On what made him try out . . .

"A friend started filling out the application as a bit of a, you know, "Go on the show!", and I felt rude not to finish it off. So I finished it off, sent it in, and am here today. I never thought I'd get an email back from the application!"

On his love of musical theatre . . .

"I love Pippin the most, but it hasn't been to Australia yet. It's about a circus, and I love the fun, excitement and magic that it brings. The thing I love so much about cooking is the combination of the theatre and the food. Not just in the way the dish is itself, but in the way you think about it. Things that evoke memories and emotions — it's the whole experience."

On hobbies outside cooking . . .

"If I'm not cooking, I'm in the theatre. I love it, I love the behind the scenes, watching how it works and the organisation of it. That's what I love the most. I would've gone to theatre for a couple of years and then turned onto cooking, but instead, I've just flipped that wheel around, and doing cooking first and theatre second."

On auditioning for MasterChef during his HSC exams . . .

"To be honest, I can't tell you how I did it, I don't even know how I did it. It was an absolute miracle. A lot of stress and a lot of sleepless nights, but with pursuing what you love and a bit of perseverance, you can get anything done."

On who has the best shot at winning the competition . . .

"Sarah is an absolute killer in the kitchen. She's already had two immunity challenges and she just flies through the kitchen. She's got a ripping chance to win this."

On his favourite food . . .

"Sushi. Anything Japanese, I love it."

On his dream meal . . .

"A Willy Wonka-inspired dinner somewhere where you lick your dinner off the wall."

On the best thing he's ever eaten . . .

"Crickets, ants and bugs. That was pretty tasty — I had it at Billy Kwong."

On his least favourite food . . .

"Don't have one!"