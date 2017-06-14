 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
The Royals
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
Red Carpet
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017

Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married

Cameron Diaz is one of the many celebrities who waited until after she turned 40 to say "I do" for the first time. The actress tied the knot with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in a private ceremony in January 2015, but she was never in a rush to walk down the aisle. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," Cameron said during a Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health wellness summit on Saturday. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

Related
Stars That Have Said They Don't Want to Get Married

Cameron explained that what set Benji apart from all her past boyfriends was that he was the first man that ever felt like her true partner. "He's just my partner in life, in everything," she gushed. "I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it's like to be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky." Cameron also said that she and Benji "are totally two peas in a pod." "We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo." Aw!

Image Source: Getty / Donato Sardella
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsCameron DiazCelebrity QuotesCelebrity CouplesBenji Madden
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Job Search
How to Stay Positive When Your Job Search Stalls
by Eileen Hoenigman Meyer
Why It's So Hard to Leave an Abusive Relationship
Personal Essay
I Never Thought I'd Allow Myself to Be in a Physically Abusive Relationship — Until I Was in One
by Anonymous
Benji Madden's North Hollywood Home
House Tour
Benji Madden's New Midcentury Party Pad Is Perfect For Entertaining Celebrity Friends
by Sarah Siegel
Protect Your Posture When Wearing Heels
Back Pain
by Carina Rossi
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a Date in NYC June 2017
The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds